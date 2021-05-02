World of Beer closes permanently, files lawsuit against Walden Galleria

The pub was one of about 50 World of Beer franchisees around the country and was operated locally by Tavern Brews LLC.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — World of Beer in Walden Galleria closed permanently Wednesday night and has filed a lawsuit against the Cheektowaga mall’s parent company after it denied the pub’s request to end its lease.

The pub was one of about 50 World of Beer franchisees around the country and was operated locally by Tavern Brews LLC. The suit was filed in New York State Supreme Court for Erie County against Pyramid Walden Co. LP, which owns Walden Galleria.

Tavern Brews is represented by Richard Grimm III, partner at Magavern Magavern Grimm LLP in Buffalo.

