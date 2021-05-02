National deep discounter Gabe's will anchor plazas in Hamburg, Cheektowaga

Gabe's, a national retailer known for discounted clothes, home goods and accessories, has selected two Erie County sites for its first New York state locations.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Gabe's, a national retailer known for discounted clothes, home goods and accessories, has selected two Erie County sites for its first New York state locations.

The privately held, Morgantown, W. Va.-based chain has signed leases with Benderson Development Co. and will be open this summer in Hamburg's Town Hall Plaza and Cheektowaga's Urbandale Plaza.

Gabe's will take over a vacant 96,000-square-foot former Kmart store in the Town Hall Plaza, which is on South Park Avenue just beyond the Erie County Fairgrounds. It will anchor the 48-year-old shopping center.