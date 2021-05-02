Pizza Amore adds second site; Chick-fil-A heads to Hamburg

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ten years after entering the pizza business with a mobile wood-fired pizza oven on the back of a trailer, David Perri is ready to launch a second brick and mortar shop and explore franchise opportunities.

Pizza Amore – The Wood Fire Way will open by mid-March in a 1,700-square-foot building on Payne Avenue in North Tonawanda, a space recently vacated by Little Caesars.

“It’s a building that has all the equipment for it there, obviously the only thing I have do is put the wood-fired ovens in there, that’s it,” Perri said. “The feedback we’ve been getting from social media and the NT community has been phenomenal.” You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.