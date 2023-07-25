White Inn restoration in Fredonia advances under new owners

They’ve also upgraded in-house technology to create modern meeting room amenities and banquet space for large events.

FREDONIA, N.Y. — A restoration project to bring back the White Inn is moving forward in Fredonia, with construction underway and a new liquor license filing with the state.

The project comes from Steve St. George, owner of S. St. George Enterprises, and Devin Jones, a local restauranteur, who acquired the 150-plus year old hotel/restaurant last year with plans to reopen as a boutique hotel/restaurant/event center.

With roots dating back to 1868, the 24-room hotel closed in 2018 and was put up for sale by the mortgage holder in 2021. Jarrod Mills, project manager, says the hotel will have 27 rooms when it reopens, with underutilized conference areas converted into additional rooms.