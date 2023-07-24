Life Storage files amended WARN notice to lay off more of its Buffalo-area workforce

The WARN notice attributes the layoffs to the merger, and the originally announced 116 layoffs were expected to take place July 20 through Aug. 3.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — About a week after getting the green light on its merger with Extra Space Storage Inc., Buffalo-based Life Storage Inc. notified the state that it’s laying off more local staff.

Life Storage on July 24 filed an amended Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification that says it’s laying off 150 of its 248 total Buffalo-area workforce. That’s an increase from the original 116 the company said it was laying off in a WARN filing in June.