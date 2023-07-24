Life Storage files amended WARN notice to lay off more of its Buffalo-area workforce

BUFFALO, N.Y. — About a week after getting the green light on its merger with Extra Space Storage Inc., Buffalo-based Life Storage Inc. notified the state that it’s laying off more local staff.
Life Storage on July 24 filed an amended Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification that says it’s laying off 150 of its 248 total Buffalo-area workforce. That’s an increase from the original 116 the company said it was laying off in a WARN filing in June.
Life Storage and Extra Space (NYSE: EXR) announced in April that the two companies had signed a definitive merger agreement for an all-stock transaction, where Extra Space would acquire Life Storage for $12.7 billion. The deal was approved at the businesses’ respective stockholder meetings July 18 and closed July 20. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.