Mochinut franchise plans first Buffalo-area site

Founded in Cerritos, Calif., in 2018, Mochinut has grown to more than 150 sites across the U.S.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Mochinut is expanding into the Buffalo area with plans for its first site in Cheektowaga.

The national franchise specializes in mochi doughnuts with a light crispy coating and soft chewy inside, a combination of an American doughnut with Japanese mochi. Mochinut also sells Korean rice flour hot dogs, bubble tea drinks and soft serve.

According to Eric Recoon, Benderson Development vice president of development and leasing, the franchisee has leased a 1,661-square-foot space at 1526 Walden Ave., in the Walden Plaza near Harlem Road. The same franchisee opened its first site in Rochester earlier this year, with plans for two more sites in development.