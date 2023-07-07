Verizon announces new job opportunities in Western New York

Verizon has five new openings for retail specialists across Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Verizon will be looking to add five new retail specialists in the Western New York area.

Verizon announced that there are more than 600 jobs available nationwide, including some in Batavia, Olean, Cheektowaga, and Amherst.

"We know our greatest asset is our people, which is why Verizon is looking for sales-driven individuals who are passionate about delivering a world-class customer experience and thrive in a competitive environment," Verizon said in a press release.

The new jobs will include $2,500 in sign-up bonuses for new retail specialists.

Along with other compensation which includes:

Commission

401(k) match up to six percent

Stock awards

The benefits listed includes health benefits from day one, tuition assistance, training, and paid parental leave.