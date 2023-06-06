BPS to host hiring event June 10

“As one of the largest and most diverse urban public school districts anywhere, the Buffalo Public Schools has more than 60 unique schools and more than 30,000 students from our littlest learners in pre-K all the way up to our high schoolers. Thanks to the dedication and professionalism of our staff, BPS is quickly becoming one of the most attractive and competitive school districts not just in Western New York but throughout the country,” said Superintendent Dr. Tonja M. Williams in a news release.