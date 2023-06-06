BPS to host hiring event June 10

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public Schools announced it will be holding a hiring event this weekend for the upcoming school year.
The hiring event will be held Saturday, June 10 from 10am-2pm at the Waterfront Elementary School on Fourth Street in Buffalo.
“As one of the largest and most diverse urban public school districts anywhere, the Buffalo Public Schools has more than 60 unique schools and more than 30,000 students from our littlest learners in pre-K all the way up to our high schoolers. Thanks to the dedication and professionalism of our staff, BPS is quickly becoming one of the most attractive and competitive school districts not just in Western New York but throughout the country,” said Superintendent Dr. Tonja M. Williams in a news release.
Among the jobs the district will be hiring are: teaching aides, security officers, school clerks, typists, bus aides, food service workers, laborers and accounting professionals
To see a full list of job openings, check out the district's website here: https://www.buffaloschools.org/careers