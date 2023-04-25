Six Flags Darien Lake hosting National Hiring Week

On the spot hiring event will take place through Saturday, April 29.

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — Warmer weather is on the way, and Six Flags Darien Lake is getting ready for summer. This week is National Hiring Week and the amusement park is looking to fill 500 positions.

Until Saturday, April 29, there will be on the spot interviews to hire employees.

They're looking for people to run rides, work as lifeguards, in food and beverage, and in security.

You must be 14 years or older to apply.

Employees get free park admission for them and friends, as well as in-park discounts. Pay starts at $14.25 an hour.

People interested in applying can come in person to Six Flags Darien Lake Employment Center from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday and between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Applicants should come to the Six Flags Darien Lake Hotel at 9993 Allegheny Road and bring their Social Security card as well as a current photo ID.

Interested applicants can apply online on their website. People with questions can call the Human Resources office at 585-599-5108 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.