26 Allen announces ribbon cutting, grand opening amid new ownership

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 26 Allen announced on Friday that they will be having a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m.
There will be a DJ beginning at 9 p.m., with councilmember Mitch Nowakowski and the Allentown Association welcoming 26 Allen to Allentown.
According to the press release, 26 Allen is "a historic bar embracing diversity and equality in Buffalo."
The release went on to say that the legacy of Allentown is "a beacon of hope, self-expression, and joy for the LGBTQ+ community and it remains vibrant."
Michael Moch, the owner of 26 Allen said, "We wanted to be a safe space for the entire queer community. Since opening our doors, the reception has been amazing. It is a privilege to serve our community who is so appreciative and deserving of a space to exist."