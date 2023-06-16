26 Allen announces ribbon cutting, grand opening amid new ownership

26 Allen announced they will be having a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. Friday to celebrate a change in ownership.

There will be a DJ beginning at 9 p.m., with councilmember Mitch Nowakowski and the Allentown Association welcoming 26 Allen to Allentown.

According to the press release, 26 Allen is "a historic bar embracing diversity and equality in Buffalo."

The release went on to say that the legacy of Allentown is "a beacon of hope, self-expression, and joy for the LGBTQ+ community and it remains vibrant."