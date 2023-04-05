This Little Pig adds second site while planning move to Clarence Hollow

The purchase coincides with another expansion on April 1 at 13268 Broadway in Alden, where the business opened Satellite Barbecue as a takeout only site.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Six years after opening in a Clarence retail plaza, This Little Pig is moving to its first stand-alone space in Clarence Hollow at the recently vacated Cornerstone Bar & Grill.

Mandy and Jeff Cooke paid $425,000 for the 5,266-square-foot building at 10651 Main St., which dates back to 1880. The purchase coincides with another expansion on April 1 at 13268 Broadway in Alden, where the business opened Satellite Barbecue as a takeout only site.

Both help to move the business forward, with sales projected over the next year to return to pre-pandemic levels, said Mandy Cooke.