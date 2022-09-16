Starbucks workers at Delaware-Chippewa store will remain on strike

Workers at this downtown location are also demanding First Aid training after they said a customer inside the store suffered an overdose last week.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Workers at the Starbucks store at Delaware Avenue and Chippewa Street in downtown Buffalo will remain on strike.

Baristas are picketing outside. They say they are they are frustrated with the retaliation that they feel they're getting from the company.

"I was a partner for eight years. I've worked in multiple states," one barista said Friday. "I helped support and start the union here at Delaware and Chippewa, and basically they just starting hounding on everyone that was pro-union, and was telling a lot of things that I was doing, that management would also do, and fired me for unreasonable cause.

"I'm also asking for reinstatement because I worked for the company for eight years, ever since I graduated high school, and I've loved this job."

Workers at this downtown location are also demanding First Aid training after they said a customer inside the store suffered an overdose last week.