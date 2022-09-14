Buffalo Starbucks worker discusses unionization on Capitol Hill

Michelle Eisen was one of the leaders of that now-nationwide effort that started in WNY, working at the Elmwood Avenue Starbucks, which was the first to unionize.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo Starbucks worker was at the center of a discussion on unionization on Capitol Hill today.

Michelle Eisen was one of the leaders of that now-nationwide effort that started here in Western New York, working at the Elmwood Avenue Starbucks, which was the first to unionize.

She spoke with the House Education & Labor Committee on Wednesday in a hearing about removing the barriers that prevent unions from organizing, such as so-called captive audience meetings held by companies where workers are forced to attend and hear arguments against unionizing.

"We had to sit in a room with high-ranking members of corporate as far up as the president of Starbucks North America, whom we had only just met, where we were talked at for nearly an hour about why we should feel ashamed of asking for more from a company that had already given us so much," Eisen said.