Southern Junction to open on West Side at former Black Sheep

The new building offers the opportunity to expand and make permanent some of the Texas-style barbecue specials he’s been offering at pop-ups.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Southern Junction is expanding into a location of its own at 367 Connecticut St., where Black Sheep operated for eight years before closing last April.

Ryan Hernandez launched Southern Junction in early 2020, leasing space at 27 Chandler St. for a take-out business featuring barbacurry – oak-smoked brisket shredded into Southern Junction’s spice blend with curry leaves, cilantro and coconut.

The expansion follows the sale of the building at 367 Connecticut, with Diane Sonnenstein and her husband, Sonny, paying $890,000 to buy the building from Anita Hope LLC. Jennifer Goetz of Goetz Team at Keller Williams Realty represented the seller in the deal.