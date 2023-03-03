Schutte Hospitality to consult on restaurant, bar and cafe at Richardson Hotel

According to a special use application filed with the City of Buffalo, plans call for the Richardson Hotel include a restaurant and tavern with capacity for 75.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the Richardson Hotel set to open March 3, a longtime Buffalo restauranteur has signed on as a consultant to help developer Douglas Jemal reopen the restaurant, bar and café on the Richardson Olmsted Campus at 444 Forest Ave.

Dave Schutte’s Schutte Hospitality Group, which also operates Oliver’s and Britesmith Brewing, is managing the hiring, design and operations for Jemal with a goal of opening all three food/drink spaces this spring. Partner/Chef Ross Warhol will spearhead the food service consulting for all three spaces.

The company will also be consulting for Jemal on food and beverage for the Mansion on Delaware, the 28-room boutique hotel he acquired in November for $3.15 million.