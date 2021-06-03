Restaurant/bars face delays for liquor license approvals

Delays in the liquor license approval process are leading many operators to make a tough choice.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tara Funderburg and her fiancé, Taru Woods, started working in January on their restaurant concept: Luxor Steak & Lobster in Buffalo, an upscale steakhouse with a menu that includes vegan options.

While they worked on the menu and renovations at the 3199 Main St. site, they worked with a consultant on the liquor license process. Still, it took nearly two and a half months to get a response once the application was filed, with a temporary license approved one day before the April 2 opening.

“It was crazy,” she said. “And now, I still have my temporary but it expires July 3 so next week I’m going to be renewing that. He said I’ll probably have to renew it two more times before I have my permanent license.”