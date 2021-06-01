Elmwood Avenue ice cream options continue to grow

From hand-crafted ice cream made from organic and plant-based ingredients to upscale brands brought in from Maine, those who love ice cream will have more options.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ice cream is definitely having a moment in Buffalo.

From hand-crafted ice cream made from organic and plant-based ingredients to upscale brands brought in from Maine, those who love ice cream will have more options this summer to supplement the Perry’s and Hershey’s offerings.

Cookies & Cream, a South Buffalo ice cream parlor concept developed by Hook & Ladder Development Co., will open a new location this summer on Elmwood Avenue. The company, which opened its first shop at 2114 Seneca St. in September, has leased 1,500 square feet near Bidwell at 929 Elmwood Ave., site of the former Soda Bar & Pastry Co., a 1930s era soda shoppe.