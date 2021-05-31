You'll find frozen treats, 75-plus kinds of candy on the Yummmm Truck

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With a dentist dad and a diabetes-nurse-educator mom, Melissa Mastantuono’s career has turned out a bit like Willy Wonka’s.
Mastantuono is the owner/operator of the Yummmm Truck (yes, that’s four Ms), a new mobile ice cream/candy business focusing on special events and parties. She also has a degree in psychology, so she has a good idea of what makes people happy.
“I love sweets and treats, and I love to host a good party,” she says. “We weren’t allowed to have a lot of this stuff growing up, or it was just for a special occasion. Everything I ever dreamed of is on this truck.”