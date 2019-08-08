ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — There's some controversy over a proposed Tim Hortons in Orchard Park.

Ray Miranda wants to build a new location on Chestnut Ridge Road in what's known as the Architectural Overlay District near 240.

He says the town is trying to stop the project from happening in a number of ways, including a proposed law that would ban drive-thru restaurants in that area.

Miranda was one of about 75 people who attended a public hearing on Wednesday night about the proposed law.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Mayer Brothers Cider Mill open for 167th fall season

Insomnia Cookies coming to Western New York

14 of July's 131 high-end real-estate deals topped $1 million