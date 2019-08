BUFFALO, N.Y. — The region’s late-night food lineup is about to welcome a new competitor.

Philadelphia-headquartered Insomnia Cookies will be opening its first Buffalo Niagara area store later this summer in the University Place plaza on Sweet Home Road in Amherst. Insomnia has leased a 1,500-square-foot store front.

Insomnia Cookies, which started in 2003 in a University of Pennsylvania dorm room, has 150 locations including one in Ithaca. You can read more on Buffalo Business First's website.