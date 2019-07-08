A total of 131 high-end real-estate transactions were registered in Erie County last month, according to newly released listings from the county clerk's office.

High-end deals are informally defined as property sales for $400,000 or more. Included in the July 2019 database are 14 properties that sold for at least $1 million. Click on the View Slideshow button on Buffalo Business First's website for a full rundown.

Transactions are shown in ascending order of value. Each slide has the property's address, community, value, seller and buyer. Addresses and names are spelled and presented in the form provided by the clerk's office, with surnames preceding first names and middle initials.