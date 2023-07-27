x
Pizzeria Florian is newest venture by Jay's Artisan Pizza founder

Plans call for a menu that includes salads, though Pizzeria Florian will specialize in two styles of artisanal pizza.
EAST AURORA, N.Y. — The founder of Jay’s Artisan Pizza in Kenmore has something new up his sleeve, this time in the Southtowns.

John “Jay” Langfelder and his girlfriend/business partner, Amanda Jones, are in the early stages of planning a new artisanal pizzeria and bakery for the Village of East Aurora.

Langfelder is working with the village to open an 1,800-square-foot shop at 650 Main St., between Homegrown Kitchen and Prima Oliva. A special use permit is under consideration, with an approval process stretching into September.

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.

