East Aurora restaurant to return under new owner

“I’m just trying to bring a great place back to East Aurora,” the new owner said.

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. — Get ready, East Aurora: Riley Street Station is coming back.

Sold in a $1.25 million deal last October weeks after owner Consuelo “Babe” Neff shut the doors, the restaurant at 27 Riley St. will come back with the same name and design, and a nearly identical menu.

The venture comes from Anthony Amabile II, who worked for Neff from 2012 to 2017, including managing the restaurant, while attending chiropractic school at D’Youville University. Amabile hopes to reopen this fall.