Pizza Hut to open second of 10 area locations this week

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The region’s second new Pizza Hut will open on Tuesday across from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.
The store at 4225 Genesee St. in Cheektowaga in a Benderson Development plaza will follow a take-out and quick-serve model, with a limited menu, counter service and no servers.
The franchise made its return to the Buffalo region in April, when the first location opened at 3669 Delaware Ave. in Tonawanda – leading to lines around the store.
