Pizza Hut to open second of 10 area locations this week

Canadian-based franchisee Maruti Empire has so far identified six sites across the region, with additional stores to come in Depew, Buffalo, Amherst and Lockport.
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The region’s second new Pizza Hut will open on Tuesday across from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

The store at 4225 Genesee St. in Cheektowaga in a Benderson Development plaza will follow a take-out and quick-serve model, with a limited menu, counter service and no servers.

The franchise made its return to the Buffalo region in April, when the first location opened at 3669 Delaware Ave. in Tonawanda – leading to lines around the store.

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First

