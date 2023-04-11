Pizza Hut now open in Buffalo

The construction company that built the location on Delaware Avenue confirmed the soft opening of Pizza Hut.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Yes, the rumors are true. Pizza Hut is now open again in Buffalo.

A spokesperson from Picone Construction confirmed that the carryout Pizza Hut at 3669 Delaware Avenue opened on Tuesday.

A soft opening was scheduled for 11 a.m., but by 10 a.m. a line had already formed, the spokesperson reported.

Picone Construction also built three other Pizza Hut locations at:

4770 Transit Rd., Depew

4005 Sheridan Dr., Amherst

4243 Genesee St., Cheektowaga

These other locations will open within the month, according to the project manager.

Last year, our partners at Buffalo Business First reported that an Ontario-based business plans on bringing 10 take-out and delivery-only Pizza Hut locations across WNY.