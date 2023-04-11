Pizza Hut now open in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Yes, the rumors are true. Pizza Hut is now open again in Buffalo.
A spokesperson from Picone Construction confirmed that the carryout Pizza Hut at 3669 Delaware Avenue opened on Tuesday.
A soft opening was scheduled for 11 a.m., but by 10 a.m. a line had already formed, the spokesperson reported.
Picone Construction also built three other Pizza Hut locations at:
- 4770 Transit Rd., Depew
- 4005 Sheridan Dr., Amherst
- 4243 Genesee St., Cheektowaga
These other locations will open within the month, according to the project manager.
Last year, our partners at Buffalo Business First reported that an Ontario-based business plans on bringing 10 take-out and delivery-only Pizza Hut locations across WNY.
In December, it was announced that a location in Lockport has been selected for a Pizza Hut, the first location announced in Niagara County.