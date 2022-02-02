x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Business

Pizza Hut identifies Lockport site for return to Niagara County

Rohit Patel, an operating partner at the company, said the company continues to scout locations across the region for additional sites.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Pizza Hut has identified a sixth location as a Canadian franchisee works on bringing the pizza chain back to the Western New York region.

Maruti Empire, which operates 50 Pizza Hut locations in Ontario, has signed a lease for a location on Transit Road near Shimer, the first of its planned locations in Niagara County.

Rohit Patel, an operating partner at the company, said the company continues to scout locations across the region for additional sites. He did not specify the street address for the Lockport site.

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Town Hall: Small Business Competition

Before You Leave, Check This Out