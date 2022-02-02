Pizza Hut identifies Lockport site for return to Niagara County

Rohit Patel, an operating partner at the company, said the company continues to scout locations across the region for additional sites.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Pizza Hut has identified a sixth location as a Canadian franchisee works on bringing the pizza chain back to the Western New York region.

Maruti Empire, which operates 50 Pizza Hut locations in Ontario, has signed a lease for a location on Transit Road near Shimer, the first of its planned locations in Niagara County.

Rohit Patel, an operating partner at the company, said the company continues to scout locations across the region for additional sites. He did not specify the street address for the Lockport site.