Western New York welcomes back Pizza Hut

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blast from the past is coming back to Western new york. The iconic Pizza Hut is making a comeback to the Queen City. Picone Construction Corporation recently began construction on four new Pizza Hut locations. Those include, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst and Cheektowaga.

The franchise is returning with some old and new ideas. It's returning to the area as a carryout restaurant, it will feature a digital menu as well as a systems for customers to place their own order.

Buffalo Business First previously reported that locations will open at:

3669 Delaware Ave.

4005 Sheridan Drive.

4255 Genesee St.

4770 Transit Road, Depew

2150 Delaware Ave., Buffalo