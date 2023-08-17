OnCore Golf to bring ShotClub Social to Elk Street

The $30 million sports entertainment complex will include a driving range, bowling, arcade games, and more.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's first ever sports entertainment center, totaling $30 million, is coming to 555 Elk St.

A similar one will also be built in Knoxville, Tennessee.

"These projects are very important to communities like Buffalo and like Knoxville in that those markets are very underserved from an entertainment perspective," said Jerry Merola, a managing partner with New Jersey-based Amusement Entertainment Management.

Amusement Entertainment Management is the new company working with OnCore Golf to bring their ShotClub Social to Western New York.

OnCore Golf previously partnered with Buffalo RiverWorks in 2019, but that was stopped during COVID.

Merola says the new space is more than eight acres, and will be home to a two-story, 40,000-square-foot building for anyone looking to have some fun.

"This is a multi-dimensional project. It's intended for many different styles of users. But most importantly, it's a leisure project," Merola said.

"I like to think of these facilities as really a hub for the city and the city's residents."

ShotClub Social will have a driving range, bowling, arcade games, golf simulators, virtual reality components, and a restaurant when it's finally open year-round.

Merola says the bays at the driving range will be heated during colder months.