OnCore Golf buys property for $30M downtown golf-anchored center

BUFFALO, N.Y. — OnCore Golf has purchased a downtown Buffalo property for its proposed golf-anchored entertainment center project.

The Buffalo-based golf ball and related technologies company was part of plans initially announced in 2019 to build a sports and entertainment-related complex downtown. But then the pandemic hit the region.

Now, OnCore Golf, based at 19 Elm St., Buffalo, is developing its own project, which will include two roughly 40,000-square-foot entertainment centers, one in Buffalo and one in Knoxville, Tennessee.