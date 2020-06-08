Timeline delayed for $30 million golf complex on Ganson Street

OnCore Golf says it hopes to get shovels in the ground later this year, with the facility expected to open by the end of 2021 or early 2022.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was Wednesday when 2 On Your Side reported on Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot would be coming on as a shareholder for Buffalo-based Oncore Golf Technology Inc.

That's the company working on a $30 million golf complex on Ganson Street.

On Thursday, we got to speak with the company's CEO about the project.

As with most things in our lives, the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed back the timeline for the project a bit.

"We have been able to move things forward with the floor plans, and some of the detailed work that could be done behind desks, and could be done at home by contractors and other folks," Keith Blakely said.