Card skimmer hits Niagara Falls Walmart, BBB and state agencies respond

A Walmart on Military Road in Niagara Falls, NY was hit with a card skimmer on Monday. Authorities are working with Walmart to conduct a criminal investigation.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Thousands of transactions occur at Walmart across the country on a near-daily basis. What some consumers are unaware of, however, is the possibility of a card skimmer being installed by a scammer ready to take their money.

That is what happened at a Niagara Falls Walmart on July 21 night, with a card skimmer being installed at register six in the supermarket.

Currently, the situation is an ongoing criminal investigation with Walmart and Niagara Falls Police working together to find the suspect.

"It's something that's become increasingly common within the past 10 years or so," Katarina Schmieder, a spokesperson for the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Upstate New York said.

"It's best to avoid using card machines in dimly lit areas," Schmieder added.

Of course, there are exceptions as this was in the bright fluorescent lighting that dons the ceiling of every Walmart. According to the police report, officers were dispatched at around 8 p.m. for an investigation. Upon arrival, this changed to a fraud complaint. After reviewing the footage, there were two male suspects on camera placing the device over the card machine.

A card skimmer was the device the suspects used. Skimmers grew to prominence in the 2000s as people started using cash less frequently and 3D printing become more accessible, according to an informational piece by northshoretrust.com.

The scam has become increasingly common, and there were multiple reports this month from Central New York about skimmers, but this is the first known incident in Western New York.

According to a report from Walmart, they are "continually reviewing protocols and adding enhanced security measures." However, they did not clarify which measures they would be implementing.

The statement went on to say that they are "actively engaged" with various law enforcement agencies, urging customers possibly affected to call the Walmart Customer Care Team at 800-925-6278 or contact their card provider.

2 On Your Side spoke with New York State Police spokesperson James O'Callaghan about the incident.

"The card skimming we do see, it's not as prevalent when it comes to taking a lot of money from people," O'Callaghan said.

Still, O'Callaghan warns to err on the side of caution, citing that chips are safe and Apple Pay is even safer to protect against skimmers.

"Tech is everchanging," O'Callaghan said, emphasizing the importance of businesses and law enforcement agencies working together to protect the public.

"Credit card companies have gotten better adding the chips, adding the tap pay, you don't realize as a consumer that's an added protection on your credit card," O'Callaghan added.

O'Callaghan claims that his troop saw 442 total fraud cases in 2021, with about $1,000,000 in losses. He says the numbers largely held up last year.

As previously reported by Channel 2 and what O'Callaghan reiterated, there is always a sense of urgency these scammers want to push on to a potential victim. Along with other signs, 2 On Your Side reported earlier this month, a sense of trustworthiness is used—sometimes even spoofing calls to imitate family members.

The FTC reported that Americans lost $8.8 billion in 2022, which was a 30 percent increase from 2021. 1 in 100 people in New York reported a scam last year, and card skimmers are one of the many types of scams reported.

These reports allow the FTC, BBB, and other public or private entities better understand where the issues lie.

Schmieder said you can make reports to the BBB's scam tracker here.