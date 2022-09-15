New mixed-use building is officially open in Williamsville

Bliss Construction and town officials hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday at The Tennyson, which is already fully leased.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A brand new mixed-use building is officially open in Amherst.

Bliss Construction and the town hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday evening at The Tennyson. It's located along Main Street, off Transit Road.

The complex features two buildings, including commercial space, and 24 luxury apartments.

"The story of Amherst is a tendency toward mixed use, buildings pull toward the street, walkable livable places for live work opportunities. This is case and point," Town of Amherst supervisor Brian Kulpa said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.