Fun wow: Chicago investor buys shut-down Fantasy Island amusement park

The Grand Island town supervisor's office confirms that Greg Staples, an investor from Chicago, has officially bought the park.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — Fantasy Island, the shut-down amusement park on Grand Island has a new owner.

2 On Your Side does not have a timeline yet for opening, and we don't know the price, but we will be working to get more details.

In mid-May, the Chicago investor interested in reviving the park met with local leaders and exclusively told 2 On Your Side that if all goes well, the waterpark could reopen this summer.

Staples said this would not be a one-year investment and said there is a tremendous amount of work to be done. Some of the rides were scrapped by construction equipment tearing up the property, and there has also been vandalism.

Although no specifics were given, Staples said incentives will be important. As he put it, "Fantasy Island is like buying the stripped-down model."