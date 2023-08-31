Highmark to bring more workers back to the office Sept. 5

Dr. Michael Edbauer, president of Highmark Western and Northeastern New York, said locally about 500 team members are designated as hybrid.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hundreds of additional workers will return to downtown in the coming weeks as Highmark of Western and Northeastern New York brings many of its employees back to the office.

Highmark Health, the Pittsburgh-based parent company, confirmed during a midyear financials call on Aug. 29 that it would require about half of its 42,000-person workforce to work from the office at least three days a week beginning Sept. 5 across its four-state footprint. That includes Buffalo — where the company employs 1,400 — and the Albany region, staffed by another 200 who serve customers in New York.

The post-pandemic changes are based on job title as well as location: About 50% of the workforce will continue to work from home or wherever they choose, with the other half expected to spend at least 50% of their time in the office. The shift follows a return for executive level leaders, many of whom have been working from the office all along.