Pizza Hut opens its third location in WNY

The new store held a soft opening Tuesday morning and is now fully operational, according to a marketing specialist with Picone Construction.

DEPEW, N.Y. — Pizza Hut has opened its newest area franchise, this one at 4770 Transit Road in Depew.

The store is the third opened by Maruti Empire, the Canadian franchisee that brought Pizza Hut back to the region last year.

As with the two previous sites that opened — on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga and on Delaware Avenue in Tonawanda — the Depew restaurant will be carry-out only, including a digital point of sale menu for customer ordering.