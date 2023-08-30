Trocaire College elects new trustees; D'Youville gets $3.2M for health careers

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In this week's higher education news: Trocaire College has new board members, D'Youville University has secured a $3.2 million grant, and UB and Roswell are bringing back a biomedical career fair.
Trocaire welcomes board members
Trocaire College recently elected four members to a yearlong term on its board of trustees.
D’Youville gets $3.2M grant for health careers
D’Youville University is launching a health careers opportunity program that will help students from economically and educationally disadvantaged backgrounds in Buffalo and rural Western New York pursue careers in health care.
