BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following a mid-year hospital operating deficit of $16 million, Catholic Health has put a hiring freeze in place throughout the system.

CEO Mark Sullivan notified employees Sept. 18 the Buffalo-based system will halt all hires except for approved clinical positions. He called it the first of many initiatives to be deployed to redesign the system and its care delivery model through 2019 to ensure “course correction” without compromising care.

Catholic Health reported a drop in profitability through second quarter in its filings to bondholders, reporting a negative operating margin of 2.7 percent for its hospital business despite budgeting for a $2.4 million surplus. Last year at the same time, the company had earnings of $13.1 million. You can read more on Buffalo Business First's website.

RELATED: Catholic Health posts $16 million deficit at second quarter

RELATED: Catholic Health launches 'Thrive' program