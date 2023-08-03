National hot chicken franchise plans first WNY site

Plans call for taking about 1,500 square feet off the building and developing two retail spaces in Clarence.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — The hot chicken craze continues its expansion into Western New York with the first Dave’s Hot Chicken.

The national franchise, with about 90 stores already, is working to redevelop the former Hector’s Hardware site at 5355 Transit Road in Clarence across from Wegmans and the Eastview Plaza.

The Town of Clarence planning board recently heard plans from Caliber Brokerage for a rehabilitation of the 6,500-square-foot building to accommodate a restaurant and retail space. An environmental review is underway with comments due by late August.