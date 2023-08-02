Remote workers are being paid to move to Rochester

That’s why the Greater ROC Remote program launched about 16 months ago. The remote talent attraction initiative, funded by local economic development alliance ROC2025, gives a minimum of $10,000 to remote worker cohort members for them to move to the Rochester area.

“We’re recruiting new talent to our region, adding income, creating indirect and direct and induced economic activity from those new members of our community,” said Joseph Stefko, president and CEO of ROC2025. “There’s of course the intangible of having new energy and new excitement in our community. At the same time, it’s a really powerful element in the storytelling that we are engaged in for our community.”