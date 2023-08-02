Buffalo celebrating Black Business Month in August

Every week at The Exchange at Beverly Gray, at 334 E. Utica Avenue, the city will host events with local entrepreneurs and marketing professionals.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo will celebrate Black Business Month throughout the month of August with a series of events.

Every week from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Exchange at Beverly Gray, at 334 E. Utica Avenue, the city will host events that will include discussions with entrepreneurs and marketing professionals.

It all began Wednesday evening with a focus on young entrepreneurs and how they build and operate their businesses. The Black Business Month themes will include:

August 2, The Business of Business: Youth Edition;

August 9, The Business of Real Estate;

August 10, The Business of Credit;

August 16, The Business of Cannabis;

August 23, The Business of Food.

The events are free to attend, and people of all ages are welcome.

"Supporting Black business owners and entrepreneurs is important for the health of our community because when we elevate our Black businesses, we encourage other Black entrepreneurs to follow their dreams and invest in their communities, enrich the consumer experience, and highlight the diversity of Buffalo’s great business districts," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said in a statement.

Black Business Month, which was started by a historian in 2004, is held every August. It recognizes the obstacles Black business owners must overcome when they attempt to launch a business, and it celebrates how they've been able to thrive and expand.

"Thank you, in advance, for supporting Buffalo Black Business Month, another opportunity to further strengthen, support and empower Black business owners during these challenging times, and pave pathways for future Black entrepreneurs," Brown said.

Derrick Parson, the executive director at The Exchange at Beverly Gray, told 2 On Your Side that the main goal of Black Business Month "is to show people that there is a place here in the community, on the East Side of Buffalo, that specifically caters to BIPOC entrepreneurs and business owners to help them start, launch, grow, and scale any business that they want."