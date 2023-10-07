Buffalo Common Council to revisit Braymiller funding, amid Ciminelli's pledge of $500,000

Paul Ciminelli, a developer, is promising a $500,000 match for Braymiller contingent on the Common Council voting to allow pandemic-related funding for the business.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Paul Ciminelli, the developer and owner of Ciminelli Real Estate Corp., has pledged to invest $500,000 into Braymiller Market, trying to sweeten the deal as the Buffalo Common Council revisits a plan to provide $560,000 in pandemic-related funding to the downtown Buffalo market.

The pitch comes just a day ahead of the council's next regular meeting when they will reconsider a rule change that would allow the funding to move forward. The council unanimously voted down the measure on June 27.

Ciminelli helped build and open the market spending $1.5 million on the project in September of 2021. It is the only grocery store in downtown Buffalo and Ciminelli said he continues to believe in what the project means for the area and in owner Stuart Green.

"I believe in Stuart Green. I've bet on you before and I will continue to bet on you... I believe in his abilities to adjust to market conditions we know it can be a little bit challenging," said Ciminelli.

Braymiller Market opened during the COVID-19 pandemic, which challenged both the wholesale and retail sides of its business.

Green and Mayor Brown have both said the potential $562,000 would save the business and benefit downtown.

Former residents like Jocelyn Monroe who told 2 On Your Side she moved out of downtown because there were not enough amenities like a market said it would be a mistake for the council to vote the measure down again.

"I love Braymiller, it's convenient," Monroe said.

"We don't have anything like that downtown...I do think it's worth it. I think it's worth it for the people that live down here."

Still, some members of the common council appear to have their minds made up.

"At the end of the day, we have a lot of struggling businesses out here. How do you do that with a clear conscious?" said University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt.

With Mayor Brown and Ciminelli, and the common council split following their June 27 vote, Brown has continued his vocal support. Ciminelli will also give tenants in the adjacent 201 Ellicott building $20 gift certificates for the market.

At a press conference at the store Monday, Mayor Brown unveiled his own pitch to the council — more funding for small businesses in Buffalo through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grants.

"The assistance to Braymiller Market is just a continuation of our assistance to small businesses in the City of Buffalo," Mayor Brown said.

"The health of this market is important to the health of downtown, but the health of small businesses in every section of our city is important to the health of our city."

While the $560,000 infusion was previously pitched as a grant, the money has morphed into a "forgivable loan" which can only be forgiven if Braymiller stays open for two years.

Office of Strategic Planning Executive Director Brendan Mehaffy told 2 On Your Side that even though business at Braymiller has been good, it has not been enough to support it — with Mehaffy explaining that downtown residents and those working downtown typically purchase fewer items from a store like Braymiller.

"Braymiller came at a time when the population in the downtown was increasing so we've seen a massive amount of conversion of B and C office space to residential. It was still not enough to support a lot of the larger grocery stores that you would find in the suburbs," said Mehaffy.

Both Mehaffy and Ciminelli said with several new residential developments on the horizon for downtown Buffalo they predict demand for the market would increase if it survives.

Mayor Brown said he has met with council members to discuss the funding proposal and why he believes investing in Braymiller is still worth it. Wyatt said he was not offered a meeting.

"I respect the positions of each member of the City Council. What we have committed to do on the administrative side is to provide as much information as every single Council Member is asking for," Brown said.

Council members remain concerned that approving such a large sum of money for one business could be perceived as favoritism and question the viability of the market and Green's ability to operate Braymiller.

"My position's still the same," Wyatt said.

"It just doesn't seem like a good message to send to the residents and small businesses in the City of Buffalo."

Wyatt did go on to say that he supports a market downtown, but that other areas of the city should not be forgotten.