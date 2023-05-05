Developer buys Hamburg site of former Braymiller's Lanes property

A developer has purchased the site of the former Braymiller's Lanes bowling alley on Buffalo Street in Hamburg.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — A developer has purchased the site of the former Braymiller's Lanes bowling alley at 39 Buffalo St. in Hamburg, which was destroyed in November's snowstorm.

Liberatore Management Group II LLC of Hamburg paid $425,000 to buy the vacant lot from Howard C. Braymiller Jr., according to documents filed Friday with the Erie County Clerk's office.

The roof of the bowling alley collapsed after the Nov. 17 storm that dumped more than six feet of snow on Hamburg. The building, which was beyond repair, was demolished a few days later.