Cluck Cluck Moo Moo plans takeout eatery on Elmwood

It’s a big difference from the type of full-service operation Kotrides offered before as owner/operator of Faherty’s and Toro Tapas Bar on Elmwood Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With more than 30 years’ experience in the food and beverage industry, Nick Kotrides was more than a little skeptical about the feasibility of online ordering and delivery systems.

But now he’s bringing a new food concept to Elmwood, with Cluck Cluck Moo Moo set to open at 484 Elmwood, former home of Wing Kings. Buffalo Rising first posted about the plan in late March. A partnership with Michael Bowen, owner of Pasteurized Tees at 793 Elmwood, Cluck Cluck Moo Moo will offer takeout only, relying on its online ordering and third-party delivery services, as well as walk-in counter service.

Kotrides spoke to Buffalo Business First about the project, stressing how the Internet has disrupted the bar and restaurant industry. It’s been eye-opening for Kotrides, who has spent his career focused on connecting with people in real life.