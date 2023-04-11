The Como Restaurant & Lounge is for sale — again — this time for $1.1M

The Como Restaurant & Lounge is back on the real estate market, this time with a sale price of $1.1 million while the fourth-generation business continues operating.
The listing marks the third time in three years the restaurant/banquet center has been put up for sale. In the fall of 2020, the business was listed for $2.1 million, but no buyers emerged. Then they tried a 48-hour auction when no bids met the minimum reserve threshold and terms. Business owners at the time said they were disappointed but would remain in operation.
“It’s bittersweet,” said Dominic Colucci, a third-generation owner, at the time.
