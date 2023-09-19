x
Business

Clothes Mentor to close Tonawanda store; Habitat for Humanity pays $2.3M for building

Habitat for Humanity Buffalo buys Tonawanda building for $2.3M.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Habitat for Humanity Buffalo will move its ReStore North location from Buffalo to Tonawanda after buying a retail building at 1030 Niagara Falls Blvd. for $2.3 million.

Executive Director Christopher Kennedy said the store's 23,000-square-foot new home is more than twice as large as the leased location at 501 Amherst St., and in a more visible location.

"The old space on Amherst Street was only 9,000 square feet ... and it was in the back of a building that was not highly visible and not attractive for retail," he said.

