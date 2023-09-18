x
Historic Buffalo mansion sold for $1.5 million

Buffalo mansion that once belonged to Goodyear family sold for $1.5M.
Credit: 190 Bryant St. Buffalo -- Zillow/Google Maps

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A historic mansion at 190 Bryant St., Buffalo has been sold for $1.5 million

244 Allen LLC of Buffalo bought the building from Catherine Gillespie, according to records filed with the Erie County Clerk's office.

Built around 1924, the 11,514-square-foot stone building once belonged to members of Buffalo's wealthy Goodyear family. Originally designed as a single-family home, the mansion has since been split into three units, according to the property listing.

Read more of this article from our partners Buffalo Business First.

