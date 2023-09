The search for the next president of SUNY Erie is down to four finalists.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The search for the next president of SUNY Erie is down to four finalists, all of whom were interviewed on the campus this week.

Following the interviews, campus tours and presentations, the school will make a recommendation to SUNY, which will then conduct its own review, interviews and selection.

Here are the finalists:

Jonathan Jefferson

Diane Ryan

Emmanuel Awuah

Adian Tsegai