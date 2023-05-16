The chairman of the board at Roswell Park resigns

Michael Joseph's resignation from the board of directors was accepted by the Governor Tuesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Michael Joseph, the board chairman of Roswell Park resigned effective Thursday.

A spokesperson for Governor Kathy Hochul's office issued a statement to 2 On Your Side saying, "Governor Hochul is committed to making Roswell Park a more equitable and inclusive institution for employees, patients, and families."

On Tuesday, the governor accepted Joseph's resignation from the board and named Leecia Eve the interim chair.

Michael Joseph is also the chair and President of Clover Management, which our partners at Investigative Post recently reported was sued in federal court over allegations of racism.

A former employee of the Clover Group is suing the developer for wrongful termination and has accused senior officers of racism.

The employee claims that Clover executives used the term "Canadians" to refer to Black people and would not build senior citizen housing in areas with too many "Canadians."