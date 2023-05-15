Monday Morning Read

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Michael Joseph and his Clover Group have been in the news of late — that’s an understatement — as they were in 2021 when they bought a mansion that shares a waterfront with Mar-a-Lago, home to you-know-who.
Here are snippets published in September 2021 by The Real Deal, a real estate website, regarding Joseph’s purchase of a West Palm Beach mansion for $15.9 million.
The two-story home in the Prospect Park neighborhood has six bedrooms and nine and a half bathrooms, according to Realtor.com. Completed in 2017, it totals 9,483 square feet on 0.7 acres, property records show.
It is diagonally across the Lake Worth Lagoon from Mar-a-Lago.
The deal marks the highest price ever for a single-family home sale in West Palm Beach.
Other tidbits: The agent representing Joseph in the deal said the house was “really built it to perfection. Every single wall had marble on it.” The house also includes a three-level movie theater.