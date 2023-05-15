Monday Morning Read

Michael Joseph's digs in West Palm Beach, which he purchased for a record $15.9 million, shares a waterfront view with Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Michael Joseph and his Clover Group have been in the news of late — that’s an understatement — as they were in 2021 when they bought a mansion that shares a waterfront with Mar-a-Lago, home to you-know-who.

Here are snippets published in September 2021 by The Real Deal, a real estate website, regarding Joseph’s purchase of a West Palm Beach mansion for $15.9 million.

The two-story home in the Prospect Park neighborhood has six bedrooms and nine and a half bathrooms, according to Realtor.com. Completed in 2017, it totals 9,483 square feet on 0.7 acres, property records show.

It is diagonally across the Lake Worth Lagoon from Mar-a-Lago.

The deal marks the highest price ever for a single-family home sale in West Palm Beach.