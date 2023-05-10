Subsidies for developer accused of racism

Clover Group, accused in a lawsuit of discriminatory practices, has received millions of dollars in tax breaks and loans over the years.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Clover Group — the target of a civil suit filed in federal court accusing the company of “racist and illegal practices” — grew its business in Western New York with the help of millions of dollars of tax subsidies and low-interest government loans.

The public assistance to the company owned by Michael Joseph, a generous donor to numerous politicians, included $1.67 million in property tax abatements from local industrial development agencies and $11.8 million in low-interest loans from the state. Clover has also received assistance of undetermined value from Erie County and the City of Buffalo.

Reacting to news of the lawsuit, IDA and government leaders said they found the allegations of racism “disturbing” and “troubling” but noted there were no signs of trouble when they provided assistance to Clover.